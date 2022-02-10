The Beijing 2022 mascot, a stuffed panda toy dressed in a plastic ice suit, has had fans braving gelid winter temperatures with hundreds waiting in line to buy the coveted bear.
Buyers formed 300 meter-long queues at the official store of the Games on the bustling Wangfujing pedestrian street in downtown Beijing.
The mascot has been so popular there is a 30-day waiting period to have Bing Dwen Dwen, which roughly translates as “robust, lively ice child”, delivered to customers' homes.
On some e-commerce platforms, such as Tmall, buyers can only purchase two pandas apiece while those eager to hold the toy immediately brave hours-long queues in gelid conditions to get hold of one.
In second-hand shops, the mascot is already retailing at triple its original price, which has prompted consumer watchdogs in some provinces suggesting people should keep a "cool head" and stick to "rational consumption".
