People take selfie photos near the Bing Dwen Dwen (R), the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Mascot and Shuey Rhon Rhon, the 2022 Beijing Winter Paralympic Games Mascot, one day ahead the opening ceremony of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games, in Beijing, China, 03 February 2022.

A Chinese worker sprays paint near the Bing Dwen Dwen, the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Mascot and Shuey Rhon Rhon, the 2022 Beijing Winter Paralympic Games Mascot, in Beijing, China, 11 January 2022.

The Beijing 2022 mascot, a stuffed panda toy dressed in a plastic ice suit, has had fans braving gelid winter temperatures with hundreds waiting in line to buy the coveted bear.

Buyers formed 300 meter-long queues at the official store of the Games on the bustling Wangfujing pedestrian street in downtown Beijing.

The mascot has been so popular there is a 30-day waiting period to have Bing Dwen Dwen, which roughly translates as “robust, lively ice child”, delivered to customers' homes.

On some e-commerce platforms, such as Tmall, buyers can only purchase two pandas apiece while those eager to hold the toy immediately brave hours-long queues in gelid conditions to get hold of one.

In second-hand shops, the mascot is already retailing at triple its original price, which has prompted consumer watchdogs in some provinces suggesting people should keep a "cool head" and stick to "rational consumption".

