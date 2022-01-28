As some 1.2 million spectators get ready to attend the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, organizers have come up with an innovative plan to host the visiting fans.

Instead of going into a building frenzy, Fatma Al-Nuaimi, communications chief for the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy Qatar 2022, told Efe that a number of cruise ships would be docking in Doha and offering 4,000 cabins.

Described by Al-Nuaimi as a world cup of ‘firsts’, this will be the first tournament to take place in the winter, and will also be the first time fans will be able to go to more than one match a day due to the proximity between stadiums.

Question: How much did it cost to build the stadiums?

Answer: It cost around 6.5 billion dollars, which includes everything relating to the infrastructure of the World Cup, stadiums, training facilities etc. One of the stadiums is being built in a very efficient way and is going to be a fully demountable stadium which is made out of shipping containers.

(...)