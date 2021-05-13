Real Madrid supporters cheer during a UEFA Champions League group A soccer match between Real Madrid and Galatasaray at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain, 06 November 2019. EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Crowds will return to LaLiga matches in Spain this season, but only in areas that have low infection rates of under 50 cases per 100,000 people.

Even in those areas with manageable infection rates, capacity will be limited to up to 30 percent or a maximum of 5,000 people.

The Ministers of Culture and Sport, José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes, and Health, Carolina Darias, held a press conference at the Moncloa Palace Wednesday to deliver the "good news" that fans can return to the stadiums for the first time since March 2020.

Uribes insisted that fans returning to watch games in person would be carried out according to “criteria based on prudence, good sense and health experts.”

In addition to capacity limits, social distancing of 1.5 meters will be enforced, while fans’ arrivals to and departures from the stadium will be staggered. No smoking, eating or drinking, except for water, will be allowed.

Fans will be required to wear an FFP2 mask "to ensure the maximum safety of the people attending".

At the moment, infection rates in the Community of Valencia mean that crowds will be allowed to attend LaLiga matches between Valencia and Eibar and Villarreal and Sevilla, while Castellón versus Ponferradina and Lugo against Mirandés in the second division will also welcome supporters.