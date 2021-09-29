Spanish football stadiums will be permitted to return to full capacity this weekend for the first time since the Covid-19 lockdown last year, the country’s health ministry said Wednesday.

The agreement between the government and regional administrations also allows indoor venues such as basketball arenas to boost capacity to 80%.

The measures, which apply across all of Spain and raise capacity limits from 60% in open spaces and 40% in closed venues, will be applied on October 1 but will come under review at the end of that month.

Spectators in both settings will be required to wear face masks and venues will not be permitted to sell food and drink, apart from water. Smoking will also be forbidden in football stadiums.

(...)