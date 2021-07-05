Exterior of hospital where 24-year-old Samuel died after being assaulted in what LGBTQ groups have claimed a homophobic attack. EFE/FILE/Cabalar

The killing of 24-year-old man in what LGBTQI+ groups say was a homophobic attack in a northwest Spanish city over the weekend has sent shockwaves across the country.

Police in A Coruña, Galicia, have identified 13 people wanted in connection with the attack, which took place near a nightclub at around 3:00am on Saturday morning.

Some have given statements to authorities, but no-one has been held in custody, according to Spanish public broadcaster RTVE.

The young man was brutally beaten up by a group of people who assaulted him while he was on a video call with a friend, who witnessed the attack via phone.

Samuel, who worked as a nursing assistant at a local foundation, suffered severe bruising and head injuries. Paramedics spent two hours trying to revive him but he died later in hospital.

LGBTQI+ groups have organized protests up and down the country on Monday evening, claiming the attack was driven by homophobia and that the assailants used anti-gay slurs.

(...)