View of a collapsed pedestrian bridge at Florida International University in Miami, Florida, USA on March 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA

Several people were killed Thursday when a pedestrian bridge collapsed onto a street in Miami, media outlets said, citing the Florida Highway Patrol.

Television footage showed several cars trapped underneath the newly installed bridge, which was located at the intersection of 8th St. and 109th Ave., still under construction at Florida International University and not yet open to foot traffic.

The Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department, meanwhile, said on Twitter that it was "currently securing the structure while continuing to search for patients."

At least six people injured in the collapse were rushed to the nearby Kendall Regional Medical Center, local media reported.

Construction of the bridge began in the spring of 2017 and was to have been concluded at the start of 2019; the main section of the bridge was just installed last Saturday.

The 950-ton, 53-meter-long (174-foot-long) bridge, built at a cost of $14.2 million, was to have connected some apartments housing around 4,000 students in the Miami suburb of Sweetwater with FIU's main campus.

"We are shocked and saddened about the tragic events unfolding at the FIU-Sweetwater pedestrian bridge. At this time we are still involved in rescue efforts and gathering information," the university said in a statement.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott was expected to visit the site of the collapse late Thursday afternoon.