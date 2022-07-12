US President Joe Biden gives a gun-control speech on 11 July 2022 at the White House in Washington DC, USA. EFE/EPA/SHAWN THEW

Manuel, Oliver, the father of a student who was killed in the Feb. 14, 2018, mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, interrupts President Joe Biden's gun-control speech at the White House in Washington DC, USA, on 11 July 2022. EFE/EPA/SHAWN THEW

The father of one of the victims of the deadly school massacre in Parkland, Florida, was escorted Monday from an event at the White House after disrupting President Joe Biden's speech celebrating the recent enactment of a gun-control bill.

Manuel Oliver, whose son, Joaquin Oliver, was one of 17 people killed in the Feb. 14, 2018, mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, shouted from the audience and demanded that more be done to end gun violence.

"Sit down. You'll hear what I have to say. Let me finish my comment," Biden said from the lectern to the man, who was removed from the event by White House security.

Biden said the new Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which he signed late last month and has been touted as the most significant gun-control legislation in 30 years, represents "real progress" and will save lives, though acknowledging that "more has to be done."