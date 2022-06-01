Refugees eat and wait for transport outside the new refugee center that opened on 02 March in the CH-Tesco facility in the town of Przemysl, Poland, 02 March 2022. EFE/EPA/FILE/MIGUEL A. LOPES

Poland has welcomed millions of Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian invasion with open arms but three months on from the beginning of the war fatigue has begun to rear its head, prompting humanitarian initiatives and organizations to adjust their tactics.

“We observe certain fatigue and the decline in donors’ abilities, but it is hard to imagine that everyone would still react so positively after 3 months,” Maciej Dubicki, a press officer for the Catholic charity Caritas Polska, told Efe.

“Additionally, inflation is high, there are different factors, which certainly make helping more difficult. Everyone must calculate how much they have in their wallets and how they can help. However, the assistance whether it be financial or through volunteering, remains high, although it did decline a little.”

(...)