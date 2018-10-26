- The FBI on Friday arrested a man suspected of sending suspicious packages containing suspected explosives in recent days to major Democratic Party figures and critics of the president of the United States, Donald Trump, the Justice Department said.
The individual was arrested in Florida, that federal government agency added.
"We can confirm one person is in custody. We will hold a press conference at the Department of Justice at 2.30 pm ET," Sarah Isgur Flores, a Justice Department spokeswoman, wrote on Twitter.