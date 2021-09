A paper plate made to look like an angel with the name Steven Russin and an American flag are placed on the memorial during the ceremony at Ground Zero held in commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and the crash of United Airlines Flight 93 in Shanksville, PA, held in lower Manhattan, New York City, USA, 11 September 2021. EFE-EPA/Anthony Behar / POOL *** Local Caption *** BSMID37202435

New York City firefighter Charlie Murphy (L), who was nearly killed when the World Trade Center's North Tower collapsed, and Mercedes Arias (R), who is standing in front of the engraved name of her father Joseph Amatuccio, at the South Pool at the 9/11 Memorial during a ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in New York, New York, USA, 11 September 2021. EFE-EPA/JUSTIN LANE

New York City firefighters carry an American flag that once flew at the site of the World Trade Center at the start of a ceremony at the 9/11 Memorial marking the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in New York, New York, USA, 11 September 2021. EFE-EPA/JUSTIN LANE

The United States Federal Bureau of Investigation declassified a secret document late Saturday that was part of its investigations into the Saudi Government’s possible involvement in the 9/11 attacks after strong pressure from the victims' families.

The document, which dates from 2016, describes the contacts that the extremists had with Saudis in the United States, but does not offer clear evidence of a possible involvement of the Saudi Arabian government in the plan to attack the country. EFE