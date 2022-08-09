US President Donald J. Trump waves as he prepares to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 31 January 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Two Guard Coast boats patrol outside Mar-a-Lago resort where President Donald J. attends a press conference with Shinzo Abe, Prime Minister of Japan in Palm Beach, Florida, USA on 18 April 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) officers raided the Mar-a-Lago mansion of former United States president Donald Trump in Florida on Monday, he said in a statement.

"These are dark times for our nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents," Trump wrote.

"They even broke into my safe!" he exclaimed.

According to various US media outlets, officers executed a search warrant as part of an investigation into the handling of White House documents that may have been taken to the mansion.

(...)