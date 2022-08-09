Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) officers raided the Mar-a-Lago mansion of former United States president Donald Trump in Florida on Monday, he said in a statement.
"These are dark times for our nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents," Trump wrote.
"They even broke into my safe!" he exclaimed.
According to various US media outlets, officers executed a search warrant as part of an investigation into the handling of White House documents that may have been taken to the mansion.
(...)