American actor Robert De Niro arrives for the 2018 Carousel of Hope Ball at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, USA, 06 October 2018 (reissued Oct. 25, 2018). Authorities on Oct. 25 are investigating a suspicious package found in the vicinity of an intersection in New York City where properties associated with famed American actor Robert De Niro are located. EPA-EFE/NINA PROMMER

A man (L) yells at members of the press as another man carries a sign calling the 9/11 terrorist attacks a hoax outside of the building where a suspicious package addressed to actor Robert De Niro was discovered and removed by the New York Police Department's bomb squad in New York, New York, USA, 25 October 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

A view of the scene outside of the building where a suspicious package addressed to actor Robert De Niro was discovered and removed by the New York Police Department's bomb squad in New York, New York, USA, 25 October 2018. The package adressed to the building of De Niro's restaurant Tribeca Grill was reportedly similar to packages that contained crude pipe bombs that were sent to CNN's offices and Bill and Hilary Clinton's home. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

A view of the scene outside of a building where a suspicious package addressed to actor Robert De Niro was discovered and removed by the New York Police Department's bomb squad in New York, New York, USA, 25 October 2018. The package adressed to the building where De Niro's restaurant Tribeca Grill is located, was reportedly similar to packages containing crude pipe bombs that were sent to CNN's offices and Bill and Hilary Clinton's home. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

The FBI confirmed Thursday that three additional suspicious packages have been addressed to prominent Democratic Party members and critics of President Donald Trump, with the latest targeting the former vice president of the United States, Joe Biden, and famed American actor Robert De Niro.

The bureau said in a tweet that they were "similar in appearance to the others."

That was in reference to packages containing potentially destructive devices that have been addressed this week to major public figures including billionaire philanthropist George Soros, a large donor to the Democratic Party and progressive causes; former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton; former President Barack Obama; and former CIA Director John Brennan.

"The #FBI has confirmed three additional packages, similar in appearance to the others - one in New York addressed to Robert De Niro, and two in Delaware addressed to former Vice President Joseph Biden," the tweet read.

The packages sent to prominent Democrats have all been "mailed in manila envelopes with bubble wrap interior," the FBI National Press Office said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The packages were affixed with computer-printed address labels and six Forever stamps. All packages had a return address of 'DEBBIE WASSERMAN SHULTZ' (sic) in Florida."

Wasserman Schultz is a former chairwoman for the Democratic National Committee and a current member of the US House of Representatives who represents an electoral district outside Miami.

Earlier Thursday, Delaware State Police confirmed that they had responded along with FBI special agents to a post office in New Castle, Delaware, that is near Biden's home.

The New York City Police Department (NYPD), for its part, had said earlier Thursday that it was investigating a suspicious package found in the vicinity of an intersection in Manhattan, where a restaurant and productions company associated with De Niro are located.

De Niro has been one of the most outspoken critics of Trump in the public sphere.

The NYPD did not provide immediate information about the content of the package, saying it had been removed from the location.

In none of the cases thus far has there been any risk of the packages being opened by the targeted individuals.

The Democratic leaders of the House of Representatives and Senate, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, issued a joint statement Wednesday after the packages addressed to Clinton and Obama were discovered, saying that past remarks by Trump "condone acts of violence."

They noted, among other things, that he had recently expressed support on the campaign trail for a US congressman from Montana who body-slammed a reporter.

Trump, meanwhile, fired back Thursday on Twitter.

"A very big part of the Anger we see today in our society is caused by the purposely false and inaccurate reporting of the Mainstream Media that I refer to as Fake News. It has gotten so bad and hateful that it is beyond description. Mainstream Media must clean up its act, FAST!" the president tweeted.