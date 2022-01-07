Barcelona’s Philippe Coutinho has been loaned to Aston Villa until the end of the season. EFE/Alejandro Garcia

Barcelona’s Philippe Coutinho has been loaned to Aston Villa until the end of the season, the Catalan club said in a statement on Friday.

The agreement, which is subject to the player passing a medical check-up and receiving a work permit, includes an option for a future purchase of the Brazilian midfielder.

According to the statement, Coutinho, 29, is scheduled to travel to Birmingham in the next few hours.

It will be Coutinho’s second transfer since signing for FC Barcelona in January 2018, when he joined from Liverpool for a reported fee of 120 million euros plus another 40 million in variables, making it the most expensive transfer in the English club’s history.

(...)