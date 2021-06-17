A file photo of the chairman of the United States Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell. EFE/EPA/Stefani Reynolds / POOL/File

The United States Federal Reserve on Wednesday left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at a target range of between zero and 0.25 percent at the conclusion of a two-day meeting, which took place amid growing concerns about inflation.

New US growth projections also were released in conjunction with the meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee, the bank's policy-making body, with the median 2021 forecast by participants climbing to 7 percent, up from 6.5 percent in March.

That level of economic expansion would be the highest since the 1980s.