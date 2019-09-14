Actress Felicity Huffman, best known for the television series "Desperate Housewives," was sentenced Friday to two weeks behind bars for her involvement in a scheme that saw wealthy people use money to get their children into prestigious US universities such as Yale, Georgetown and Stanford.
Huffman, who pleaded guilty to giving $15,000 to the ringleader of the scam, Rick Singer, to boost her daughter's score on a college admissions test, must also pay a fine of $30,000 and perform 250 hours of community service.