Felicity Huffman and her husband, William H. Macy, arrive at the federal courthouse in Boston on Friday, Sept. 13, for her sentencing in connection with the college admission scandal. EFE/EPA/CJ GUNTHER

Actress Felicity Huffman, best known for the television series "Desperate Housewives," was sentenced Friday to two weeks behind bars for her involvement in a scheme that saw wealthy people use money to get their children into prestigious US universities such as Yale, Georgetown and Stanford.

Huffman, who pleaded guilty to giving $15,000 to the ringleader of the scam, Rick Singer, to boost her daughter's score on a college admissions test, must also pay a fine of $30,000 and perform 250 hours of community service.