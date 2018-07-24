Three activists of the feminist Ukrainian protest group Femen (L-R) Oxana Shachko, Alexandra 'Sasha' Shevchenko and Yana Zhdanova pose for the photographer before the screening of the movie 'I am Femen' at the Festival Vision du Reel, in Nyon, Switzerland, April 29, 2014 (re-issued 24 July 2018). EFE-EPA (FILE) /SALVATORE DI NOLFI

epa06907746 (FILE) - Three activists of the feminist Ukrainian protest group Femen (L-R) Alexandra 'Sasha' Shevchenko, Oxana Shachko and Yana Zhdanova pose for the photographer before the screening of the movie 'I am Femen' at the Festival Vision du Reel in Nyon, Switzerland, 29 April 2014 (re-issued 24 July 2018). Reports on 24 July 2018 state Oxana Shachko, founding member and activist of FEMEN, was found dead in an apartment 23 July in Paris. Oxana Shachko was 31. EPA/SALVATORE DI NOLFI

Femen, the Ukrainian-founded international women’s movement of topless female activists painted with slogans and crowned with flowers on Tuesday announced the passing away of one of its founders in France.

When Ukrainian media contacted Anna Gutsol, one of Femen's co-founders, she said that Oksana Shachko, 31, had allegedly committed suicide in Paris.

On Femen's blog site, a statement was posted: "RIP.The most fearless and vulnerable Oksana Shachko has left us. We mourn together with her relatives and friends and expect for the official version from the police." The statement added that "yesterday, July 23, Oksana’s body was found in her apartment in Paris."

According to Gutsol's statements to the Ukrainian press, some friends in Paris had tried to contact her for the past three days, after being last seen at a party.

According to Gutsol, they went to her Paris apartment, kicked the door down and found the activist's lifeless body.

Shachko was born in 1987 in the Western Ukranian town of Khmelnytskyi and founded Femen in 2008 with her friends Anna Gutsol and Alexandra Shevchenko.

On May 4, 2012, on the day Russia's presidential elections took place, Shachko was arrested at a Moscow electoral college after staging a Femen action against then Russian presidential candidate, Vladimir Putin.

Soon after she was deported to Ukraine and in 2013 relocated to France and granted political refugee status.

Femen defines its activist tactics as "Sextremism", which they explain as "a fundamentally new form of women’s feminist actionism."

Femen’s slogan is "My body Is my weapon!" and their goal is "Complete victory over patriarchy."