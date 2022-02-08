The Toyota Hilux Dakar with which Fernando Alonso debuted in the 2020 Dakar Rally has become part of the collection of the Fernando Alonso Museum and Circuit, Asturias Spain. EPA-EFE/Eloy Alonso

The Fernando Alonso Museum on Tuesday expanded its collection to include the Toyota Hilux that the Spanish driver used in his 2020 Dakar Rally debut.

The two-time Formula One champion considers the car to be one of the most important at the museum, which houses more than 300 items.

Located in his native Asturias, northern Spain, the Fernando Alonso Museum is in the process of expanding its exhibition space to bring new additions.

The Toyota Hilux, however, has caught the attention of Alonso fans, who are eagerly awaiting a chance to see the vehicle in the flesh, the museum's manager Ricardo Moran, told Efe.

