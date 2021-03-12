Monaco's Formula One driver Charles Leclerc of Scuderia Ferrari in action during the third practice session of the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain at Bahrain International Circuit near Manama, Bahrain, 28 November 2020. EFE/EPA/FILE/Hamad I Mohamed

Italian fashion house Armani this week signed a deal to provide Ferrari’s Formula One drivers Carlo Sainz and Charles Leclerc with their off-the-track attire.

The multi-year partnership seeks to promote both Italian brands and will see the Spanish and Monagesque teammates dress in navy blue Armani suits for activities during the World Championships such as interviews.

“The pursuit of excellence and attention to detail are values shared by Ferrari and Giorgio Armani, symbols and champions both,” the Italian F1 team said in a statement.

Sainz, who joined Ferrari from McLaren ahead of the 2021 season, which is due to kick off with the Bahrain Grand Prix on 28 March, featured in a partnership promotional photoshoot with Leclerc. Both were dressed in an elegant Armani suit with the emblem of the famous Prancing Horse, white shirts and blue ties with white dots.

A premiere of the clothing range will be held at the end of March ahead of the GP in Bahrain, where both drivers are already stationed in preparation for the new season.