Beijing, Feb 7 (EFE) - Switzerland’s Beat Feuz crowned his brilliant career by becoming Olympic champion in the men’s downhill, the highlight event of alpine skiing, at the Beijing 2022 Games on Monday at the demanding Yanqing track, where 41-year-old Johan Clarey of France took a record-breaking silver medal and Austria’s Matthias Mayer took the bronze.
“I can’t think of anything more beautiful than flying home with a gold medal around my neck,” said Feuz, the four-time reigning World Cup downhill champion with a record 45 victories in alpine skiing’s fastest discipline throughout his stellar career. EFE
