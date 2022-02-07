Beijing (China), 07/02/2022.- From left, Silver medalist Johan Clarey of France, Gold medalist Beat Feuz of Switzerland and Bronze medalist Matthias Mayer of Austria celebrate during the medal ceremony for the Men's Downhill race of the Alpine Skiing events of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games at the Yanqing National Alpine Ski Centre Skiing, Beijing municipality, China, 07 February 2022. (Francia, Suiza) EFE/EPA/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT

Beijing (China), 07/02/2022.- Silver medalist Johan Clarey of France celebrates during the victory ceremony of the men's Alpine Skiing downhill race at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games at the Yanqing National Alpine Ski Centre Skiing, Beijing municipality, China, 07 February 2022. (Francia) EFE/EPA/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT

Beijing (China), 07/02/2022.- Gold medalist Beat Feuz of Switzerland celebrates during the medal ceremony for the Men's Downhill race of the Alpine Skiing events of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games at the Yanqing National Alpine Ski Centre Skiing, Beijing municipality, China, 07 February 2022. (Suiza) EFE/EPA/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT

Beijing, Feb 7 (EFE) - Switzerland’s Beat Feuz crowned his brilliant career by becoming Olympic champion in the men’s downhill, the highlight event of alpine skiing, at the Beijing 2022 Games on Monday at the demanding Yanqing track, where 41-year-old Johan Clarey of France took a record-breaking silver medal and Austria’s Matthias Mayer took the bronze.

“I can’t think of anything more beautiful than flying home with a gold medal around my neck,” said Feuz, the four-time reigning World Cup downhill champion with a record 45 victories in alpine skiing’s fastest discipline throughout his stellar career. EFE

