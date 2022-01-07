Liverpool (United Kingdom), 01/12/2021.- Mohamed Salah of Liverpool reacts after scoring the 3-1 lead during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton FC and Liverpool FC in Liverpool, Britain, 01 December 2021. (Reino Unido) EFE/EPA/PETER POWELL EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications[EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data]

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski and Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah on Friday were named on Fifa’s final shortlist for the Best Men’s Player 2021 award alongside Lionel Messi.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, who led Argentina to glory at the Copa America last year, won the award in 2016, while Polish star Lewandowski won the prize last year.

Egyptian forward Salah has been in red-hot form this year, scoring 23 goals in all competitions this season as Liverpool challenge for the Premier League and Champions League titles.

At a ceremony hosted by Kristine Lilly and Sami Khedira, Fifa also announced the final three nominees for the women’s prize: Spain and Barcelona stars Jennifer Hermoso and Alexia Putellas who led their team to Champions League glory, and Chelsea’s Australian forward Sam Kerr.

