Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski and Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah on Friday were named on Fifa’s final shortlist for the Best Men’s Player 2021 award alongside Lionel Messi.
The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, who led Argentina to glory at the Copa America last year, won the award in 2016, while Polish star Lewandowski won the prize last year.
Egyptian forward Salah has been in red-hot form this year, scoring 23 goals in all competitions this season as Liverpool challenge for the Premier League and Champions League titles.
At a ceremony hosted by Kristine Lilly and Sami Khedira, Fifa also announced the final three nominees for the women’s prize: Spain and Barcelona stars Jennifer Hermoso and Alexia Putellas who led their team to Champions League glory, and Chelsea’s Australian forward Sam Kerr.
