Fighting between forces of Myanmar’s military junta and rebel armed groups continued Monday in the country’s northwest, where several communities were devastated and authorities cut off the internet signal, local media reported.

According to Chindwin news agency, confrontations occurred Monday in Thatlangm, Chin State between the military and the Chinland Defense Force, one of the civilian militias that have emerged to resist the army, which seized power during a Feb. 1 coup.

Thantlang, the scene of these fighting, has been devastated in recent weeks by shelling, forcing most of its 8,000 inhabitants to leave their homes, in many cases to cross the nearby border with India.

