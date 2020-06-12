People protest to express their opposition to the Anti-Terrorism Bill during a demonstration to mark the 122nd Independence Day, at the University of the Philippines in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines 12 June 2020. EFE-EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

A motorcade expressing opposition to the Anti-Terrorism Bill goes through Commonwealth Avenue during a demonstration to mark the 122nd Independence Day, at the University of the Philippines in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines 12 June 2020. EFE-EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

Expressing opposition to the Anti-Terrorism Bill during a demonstration to mark the 122nd Independence Day, at the University of the Philippines in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines 12 June 2020. EFE-EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

In a very tense political moment in the Philippines, thousands of people defied the COVID-19 quarantine to protest on Independence Day over the repressive measures of the Rodrigo Duterte government, especially its controversial anti-terrorism law.

Thousands of Filipinos, mostly university students, congregated on the campus of the University of the Philippines in Manila, despite the rain, the numerous police controls in the surroundings to restrict access and the warning the authorities issued on the eve imposing limits of meetings to 10 people during the quarantine.EFE-EPA

