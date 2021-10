A citizen (L) looks on as a cemetery worker (R) cleans the grave sites of her departed loved ones at a cemetery in San Juan City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 24 October 2021. EFE/EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

A cemetery worker (L) helps citizens place candles at the grave sites of departed loved ones at a cemetery in San Juan City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 24 October 2021. EFE/EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

Citizens visit grave sites of departed loved ones enter and exit a cemetery in San Juan City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 24 October 2021. (Filipinas) EFE/EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

Many families in Manila are paying their respects to deceased loved ones this weekend as cemeteries set to close during All Saints Day and All Souls Day for a second consecutive year due to Covid-19,

Catholic authorities in the Philippines capital announced the closure of cemeteries for health and safety reasons. EFE

epa-jt