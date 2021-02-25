A health worker takes a nasal swab sample from a person to test for COVID-19 disease, at a residential building in Mumbai, India, 24 February 2021 (issued 25 February 2021). EFE-EPA/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Kush Sharma, a doctor at a state-run hospital in New Delhi, expresses relief over the declining Covid-19 cases across India, with figures now hovering around 10,000 new infections a day.

The head of the coronavirus task force at Lok Nayak hospital, one of the capital's leading health centers fighting the disease, recalled that just a few months ago Delhi's medical services were on the verge of a collapse when the country recorded nearly 100,000 infections each day.

"It was scary. We were losing patients," said Sharma. EFE

daa/sc/ssk