From left to right, in the first row) The foreign ministers of Turkey, Mevlüt Çavusoglu; Finland, Pekka Haavisto, and Sweden, Ann Linde, signed an agreement on Tuesday after several hours of meetings to unblock the Turkish veto to the access of these Nordic countries to NATO. In a ceremony before the press and without saying a word, in the presence of the Secretary General of NATO, Jens Stolteneberg (4r); Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (3r); the president of Finland, Sauli Niinisto (2r), and the Swedish prime minister, Magdalena Andersson (r), in Madrid, Spain, 28 June 2022. EFE/Kiko Huesca

(From left to right) Turkey's foreign minister, Mevlüt Çavusoglu; NATO Secretary General Jens Stolteneberg; Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan; and the President of Finland, Sauli Niinisto, after the signing of an agreement for the accession of the Nordic countries to NATO, in Madrid, Spain, 28 June 2022. EFE/Kiko Huesca

NATO Secretary-General, Jens Stoltenberg (L) greets Finland's President Sauli Niinisto (R) ahead of a meeting during the first day of the NATO Summit at IFEMA Convention Center, in Madrid, Spain, 29 June 2022. Some 40 world leaders attend the summit, running from 29 to 30 June, focused on the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. Spain hosts the event to mark the 40th anniversary of its accession to NATO. EFE/ Lavandeira Jr

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine jolted public opinion in Finland and set it on a historic course towards Nato membership, bucking decades of neutrality, the nation’s foreign minister Pekka Haavisto said at the Nato summit in Madrid Wednesday.

Turkey’s last-minute decision to lift its veto on Sweden and Finland’s Nato accession following a trilateral meeting on Tuesday paved the way for Nato to officially invite the Nordic nations into the alliance at the Madrid summit the following day.

(...)