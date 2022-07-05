Finland and Sweden moved a step closer to Nato membership Tuesday after ambassadors of the 30 Allied nations gathered in Brussels to sign the accession protocols.
The protocols, which are essentially amendments to Nato’s 1949 founding treaty, will now be sent for ratification by the governments or parliaments of each member state, a process that varies between Allies.
“This is a good day for Finland and Sweden. And a good day for Nato,” the Alliance’s secretary general Jens Stoltenberg said at the meeting in Brussels, where he was joined by the Finnish and Swedish foreign ministers.
(...)