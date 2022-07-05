NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a joint press conference with Finland's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Sweden's Minister of Foreign Affairs after the signature of the accession protocols to NATO of Finland and Sweden, at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, 05 July 2022. EFE/EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (C), Finland's Minister of Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto (L) and Sweden's Minister of Foreign Affairs Ann Linde pose for a picture at the end of a joint press conference after the signature of the accession protocols to NATO of Finland and Sweden, at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, 05 July 2022. EFE/EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Finland and Sweden moved a step closer to Nato membership Tuesday after ambassadors of the 30 Allied nations gathered in Brussels to sign the accession protocols.

The protocols, which are essentially amendments to Nato’s 1949 founding treaty, will now be sent for ratification by the governments or parliaments of each member state, a process that varies between Allies.

“This is a good day for Finland and Sweden. And a good day for Nato,” the Alliance’s secretary general Jens Stoltenberg said at the meeting in Brussels, where he was joined by the Finnish and Swedish foreign ministers.

