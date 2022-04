Finland will make a final decision on whether to apply for Nato membership within weeks, prime minister Sanna Marin said on Wednesday.

"I think our process is going to happen quite fast. We are talking weeks, not months,” Marin said in a joint press conference with her Swedish counterpart, Magdalena Andersson, in Stockholm.

The Finnish government is expected to submit a security report to the parliament on Wednesday to be debated by the political parties this spring.

