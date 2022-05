Moscow (Russian Federation), 12/05/2022.- Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council via a video conference at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, 13 May 2022. Putin discussed with Security Council members about the potential threats from the decision of Finland and Sweden to join NATO. (Finlandia, Rusia, Suecia, Moscú) EFE/EPA/MIKHAIL METZEL/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN POOL

Helsinki (Finland), 12/05/2022.- A general view of the Finnish Parliament during a session in which NATO membership is a topic, at the Parliament in Helsinki, Finland, 12 May 2022. Finland's parliament will hold debates on 16 May 16 on the prospects of the country's membership in NATO, Finnish parliament speaker Matti Vanhanen said. (Finlandia) EFE/EPA/MAURI RATILAINEN

Tokyo (Japan), 11/05/2022.- Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin attends a signing ceremony at Japan'Äôs Prime Minister (not pictured) official residence in Tokyo, Japan, 11 May 2022. Both parties signed a working holiday agreement. (Finlandia, Japón, Tokio) EFE/EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON / POOL

Helsinki (Finland), 11/05/2022.- Sauli Niinisto President of Finland speaks during a joint press conference with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, 11 May 2022. (Finlandia, Gran Bretaña, Reino Unido) EFE/EPA/MAURI RATILAINEN

Finland will apply to become a member of Nato, president Sauli Niinisto said Sunday, after the government’s Foreign and Security Committee formally approved the country's application to join the Western military alliance.

At a press conference with prime minister Sanna Marin, Niinisto said: “A new era has dawned. A protected Finland is being born as part of a stable, strong and responsible Nordic region.

“We gain security and we also share it,” he added.

