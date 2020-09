A girl takes a selfie as thick smoke billows over Beirut after a fresh blaze broke out in Beirut's port in Beirut, Lebanon, 10 September 2020. EFE/EPA/Nabil Mounzer

Lebanese firefighters try to extinguish a fire at a Port of Beirut, Lebanon, 10 September 2020. EFE/EPA/WAEL HAMZEH

A picture taken with a drone shows thick smoke billows over Beirut after a fresh blaze broke out in Beirut's port in Beirut, Lebanon, 10 September 2020. EFE/EPA/WAEL HAMZEH

A fire erupted at a warehouse at the Lebanese capital’s port Thursday, a month after a massive explosion at the same spot.

On 4 August, a blast took place when a warehouse at the port containing ammonium nitrate caught fire, killing more than 190 people and wounding other 6,500.EFE-EPA

