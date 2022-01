A general view shows smoke billowing from a building at the South African Parliament precinct in Cape Town, South Africa, 02 January 2022. EFE/EPA/STRINGER

Firefighters at the entrance of the National Assembly building as they fight a fire that is burning in the South African Parliament precinct in Cape Town, South Africa, 02 January 2022. EFE/EPA/STRINGER

Firefighters move an elevating platform near the roof of the National Assembly building as smoke billows from a fire that broke out at the South African Parliament precinct in Cape Town, South Africa, 02 January 2022. EFE/EPA/STRINGER

A fire has broken out at South Africa’s parliament building in Cape Town, local authorities confirmed Sunday.

Firefighters have been battling the flames at the building complex housing the Old Assembly Chamber and the National Council of Provinces, according to minister of public works and infrastructure Patricia de Lille.EFE

