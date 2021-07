Thai firefighters and rescue workers carry the body of their fellow who was killed during a blaze extinguish at a fire-ravaged Ming Dih Chemical factory in Bang Phli district, Samut Prakan province, Thailand, 05 July 2021. EFE-EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Thai firefighters extinguish a blaze caused by an explosion at a fire-ravaged Ming Dih Chemical factory in Bang Phli district, Samut Prakan province, Thailand, 05 July 2021. EFE-EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

A Thai firefighter stands next to a blaze caused by an explosion at a fire-ravaged Ming Dih Chemical factory in Bang Phli district, Samut Prakan province, Thailand, 05 July 2021. EFE-EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Emergency teams reported Tuesday that they had contained a large fire in a chemical factory near Bangkok after more than 24 hours, in an incident that killed a firefighter and injured 44 people.

The fire service said they managed to bring the fire under control at about 5:00 local time (22:00 GMT on Monday), although they remained vigilant about another possible outbreak. EFE