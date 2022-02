An Italian boat, carrying passengers of 'Euroferry Olympia' arrives at the port of Corfu Island, Greece, 18 February 2022. EFE/EPA/ANNI TAPASKOU

A handout photo made available by the Hellenic Coast Guard shows the rescue operation of 'Euroferry Olympia', while sailing northeast of the island of Ereikousa, near Corfu, Greece, 18 February 2022. EFE/EPA/Hellenic Coast Guard HANDOUT

Rescue teams responding to a ferry that caught fire off the Greek coast on Friday morning with 290 passengers and crew onboard said 12 people remained unaccounted for and two were stuck on the vessel.

A total of 276 people were safely evacuated from the ferry, which became engulfed in flames on its journey from the Greek port of Igoumenitsa to Brindisi in Italy.

(...)