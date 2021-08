Firefighters ftom Poland try to extinguish a fire that broke out in Paleochori, Mandra, Attica, on the provincial road Oinois - Porto Germenou, Greece, 17 August 2021. EFE/EPA/ALEXANDROS BELTES

A Typhoon fire truck tires to extinguish a fire that broke out in Paleochori, Mandra, Attica, on the provincial road Oinois - Porto Germenou, Greece, 17 August 2021. EFE/EPA/ALEXANDROS BELTES

Firefighters and volunteers try to extinguish a fire that broke out in Paleochori, Mandra, Attica, on the provincial road Oinois - Porto Germenou, Greece, 17 August 2021. EFE-EPA/ALEXANDROS BELTES

A newly patented vehicle, named TYPHOON, having a turbine on a crane, sprays water over a burning tree, at mount Pateras, western Attica, Greece, 17 August 2021. EFE/EPA/ALEXANDROS BELTES

Firefighters ftom Poland try to extinguish a fire that broke out in Paleochori, Mandra, Attica, on the provincial road Oinois - Porto Germenou, Greece, 17 August 2021. EFE/EPA/ALEXANDROS BELTES

Two firefighters from Poland work against wildfire, at mount Pateras, western Attica, Greece, 17 August 2021. EFE/EPA/ALEXANDROS BELTES

Firefighters continued to battle a large forest fire raging outside Athens for the third consecutive day Wednesday.

Some 8,000 hectares of land have been already destroyed in the blazes that are burning through a mountainous area to the northeast of the Greek capital. EFE

ih/smq/ks