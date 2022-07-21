Massarosa (Italy), 19/07/2022.- Smoke rise from a fire of vast proportions affecting the areas of Massarosa and Bozzano, Italy, 19 July 2022. The fire fighting is engaging the fire brigade, with the help of two Canadair and three helicopters and of the civil protection of Massarosa (LUCCA). (Incendio, Italia) EFE/EPA/RICCARDO DALLE LUCHE

Massarosa (Italy), 19/07/2022.- Smoke rise from a fire of vast proportions affecting the areas of Massarosa and Bozzano, Italy, 19 July 2022. The fire fighting is engaging the fire brigade, with the help of two Canadair and three helicopters and of the civil protection of Massarosa (LUCCA). (Incendio, Italia) EFE/EPA/RICCARDO DALLE LUCHE

Landiras (France), 19/07/2022.- A handout photo made available by the Gironde Fire and Rescue Departmental Service 33 (SDIS 33) shows firefighters working during a forest fire in Landiras, France, 19 July 2022 (issued 20 July 2022). The progression of the fires that the Gironde region is facing is slowed down by better weather conditions but more than 20,000 hectares have already burnt. (Incendio, Francia) EFE/EPA/SDIS 33 HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Landiras (France), 19/07/2022.- A handout photo made available by the Gironde Fire and Rescue Departmental Service 33 (SDIS 33) shows a firefighter during a forest fire in in Landiras, France, 19 July 2022 (issued 20 July 2022). The progression of the fires that the Gironde region is facing is slowed down by better weather conditions but more than 20,000 hectares have already burnt. (Incendio, Francia) EFE/EPA/SDIS 33 HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

La Teste De Buch (France), 20/07/2022.- French President Emmanuel Macron (C) meets firefighters at field command post in La Test-de-Buch, near Arcachon, southwestern France, 20 July 2022. In the Gironde region of southwest France, two massive fires feeding on tinder-dry pine forests also have forced tens of thousands of people to flee homes and summer vacation spots since the fire broke out on 12 July. (Incendio, Francia, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/BOB EDME / POOL MAXPPP OUT

Several firefighters work to extinguish a fire in Galicia near the municipality of Puente de Domingo Flórez, and which has been reactivated due to rising temperatures and to the change of the wind. EFE/ Ana F. Barredo

Firefighters work in the town of Bubierca, Zaragoza, on Thursday to control the Ateca fire. EFE / Javier Cebollada

The scorching heat wave gripping Europe eased Thursday, allowing firefighters tackling wildfires across multiple countries to regain control of many of the largest active blazes.

The improved weather conditions, in particular in terms of wind, in Spain have tipped the balance back in favor of firefighters, allowing for many who were evacuated from their homes to return.

In southwest France, two fires that broke out on July 12 south of Bordeaux have not spread for at least two days, although firefighters still consider the blazes, which have burned some 20,800 hectares of pine forest, to be active.

While the situation in France and Spain is improving, at least 25 fires in Italy are still spreading as the heat wave moves east across the continent.

(...)