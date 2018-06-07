A team of firefighters was still on duty Thursday at the scene of a fire at a hotel in the United Kingdom capital, London Fire Brigade said.

While nobody had been injured in the blaze at the Mandarin Oriental, 36 hotel guests and 250 members of staff were safely evacuated, according to LFB.

"Firefighters will remain at the scene of the Knightsbridge hotel fire throughout today," LFB tweeted. "At the height of yesterday's incident, 20 fire engines and 120 firefighters and officers attended the scene."

Some of the building's facade, parts of several floors and the roof were damaged by the fire on Wednesday afternoon.

The Mandarin Oriental, which is situated close to renowned department store Harrods, said: "We would like to express our appreciation to everyone who has conveyed their concern about this sad incident and we also thank the emergency services for their swift response."

The fire broke out as the UK prepared to mark the first anniversary of a deadly blaze at residential apartment block Grenfell Tower, which on June 14 last year claimed the lives of 72 people.