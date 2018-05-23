An emergency services worker and a sniffer dog arrive to the scene of a partially collapsed building in Madrid, Spain, May 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUANJO MARTIN

Firefighters continued to comb through the rubble of a partially collapsed building on Wednesday following an overnight search for two missing workers in Madrid, according to emergency services.

The operation was being carried out with care and the help of robotic machinery, as there was a risk of further collapses, the sources said.

"We ask everyone to be patient because the firefighters have said we need to be very careful because there are still collapses," Madrid mayor Manuela Carmena said as she visited the scene of the incident on Tuesday evening.

Between 40 and 50 firefighters spent the whole night working shifts with the help of police sniffer dogs in a bid to find the pair who had been working on the fifth floor of the building, emergency services sources told EFE.

Relatives of the trapped workers spent the night outside the building, waiting for news of their missing loved ones.