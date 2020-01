A horse in front of a burnt-out property on the outskirts of Cobargo, New South Wales, Australia, Jan.16, 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/JAMES GOURLEY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Plants grow back from the ashes of a bushfire-affected forest in Bilpin, Australia, Jan.17, 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/DAN HIMBRECHTS NO ARCHIVING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian looks on as RFS Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons speaks to the media during a press conference at Rural Fire Service (RFS) Headquarters in Sydney, Australia, Jan.23, 2020. EFE-EPA/PAUL BRAVEN AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Workers try to put out a bushfire behind a row of factories near West Queenbeyan, Australia, Jan.23, 2020. EFE-EPA/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Firefighters work at putting out a bushfire at an electrical substation, near West Queenbeyan, Australia, Jan.23, 2020. EFE-EPA/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Jeremy, a young koala that was injured in the Victorian bushfires, receives medical attention at Healesville Sanctuary in Healsville, Victoria, Australia, Jan.23, 2020. EPA-EFE/DAVID CROSLING NO ARCHIVING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A worker tries to put out a bushfire behind a row of factories near West Queenbeyan, Australia, Jan.23, 2020. EFE-EPA/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Three people were killed when a water-bombing plane fighting bushfires crashed into a large fireball in Australia on Thursday amid rising temperatures that have further fueled the blazes in the country.

The New South Wales authorities said the C-130 Hercules tanker aircraft went down in the Snowy Monaro area, south of the Australian capital, Canberra, in the afternoon. EFE-EPA