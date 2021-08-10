A Serbian firefighter operates along Greek firefighters during a wildfire at the village of Istiaia in the island of Evia, Greece, 9 August 2021. EFE/EPA/KOSTAS TSIRONIS

A local volunteer operates during a wildfire at the village of Istiaia in the island of Evia, Greece, 9 August 2021. EFE/EPA/KOSTAS TSIRONIS

A firefighter uses tree branches due to water shortage while battling flames during a wildfire at the village of Istiaia in the island of Evia, Greece, 09 August 2021. EFE/EPA/KOSTAS TSIRONIS

A firefighter uses tree branches, due to water shortage, while battling flames during a wildfire at the village of Istiaia in the island of Evia, Greece, 09 August 2021. EFE/EPA/KOSTAS TSIRONIS

Local youths and volunteers gather in an open field and wait to support during a wildfire near the village of Kamatriades in the island of Evia, Greece, 09 August 2021. EFE/EPA/KOSTAS TSIRONIS

Flames raise to the sky during a wildfire at the village of Kamatriades in the island of Evia, Greece, 09 August 2021. EFE/EPA/KOSTAS TSIRONIS

Wildfires across countries in the eastern Mediterreanean persisted on Tuesday with the most serious one currently burning on the Greek island of Euboea.

The Italian region of Calabria is also experiencing worrying fires while Turkey is starting to control the fires as the country experiences its first heat wave of the year.

Temperatures across Turkey are expected to reach 45 degrees Celsius while firefighters continue to battle with blazes that have devastated thousands of hectares or land and forced the evacuation of towns and villages.

In Greece, residents of affected areas are urging the government to respond to the emergency with more resources as the country faces its worst environmental disaster to date. EFE

