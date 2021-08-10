Wildfires across countries in the eastern Mediterreanean persisted on Tuesday with the most serious one currently burning on the Greek island of Euboea.
The Italian region of Calabria is also experiencing worrying fires while Turkey is starting to control the fires as the country experiences its first heat wave of the year.
Temperatures across Turkey are expected to reach 45 degrees Celsius while firefighters continue to battle with blazes that have devastated thousands of hectares or land and forced the evacuation of towns and villages.
In Greece, residents of affected areas are urging the government to respond to the emergency with more resources as the country faces its worst environmental disaster to date. EFE
