A view early morning of the forest fire in O Irixo (Pontevedra), Spain, 11 August 2022. Galicia continues on fire, with 1,700 hectares burned and fires still without control. EFE/ Brais Lorenzo

Saint Magne (France), 12/08/2022.- A handout photo made available by the communication department of the Gironde Firebrigade SDIS33 (fire and rescue service 33) shows firemen fighting a forest fire in Saint Magne, in the Gironde region of southwestern France, early 12 August 2022. Southwestern France is facing a second wave of wildfires due to high temperatures and unfavorable weather conditions. According to SDIS33, the fire, which broke out on 09 August afternoon in Saint-Magne, has already burned 7,400 hectares of forest. Some 1,100 firefighters are engaged supported by reinforcements from Germany, Romania and Greece, the fire department added. (Incendio, Francia, Alemania, Grecia, Rumanía) EFE/EPA/SDIS33 HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Saint Magne (France), 12/08/2022.- A handout photo made available by the communication department of the Gironde Firebrigade SDIS33 (fire and rescue service 33) shows an aerial view of a burned pine forest in Saint Magne, in the Gironde region of southwestern France, 12 August 2022. Southwestern France is facing a second wave of wildfires due to high temperatures and unfavorable weather conditions. According to SDIS33, the fire, which broke out on 09 August afternoon in Saint-Magne, has already burned 7,400 hectares of forest. Some 1,100 firefighters are engaged supported by reinforcements from Germany, Romania and Greece, the fire department added. (Incendio, Francia, Alemania, Grecia, Rumanía) EFE/EPA/SDIS33 HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Saint Magne (France), 12/08/2022.- A handout photo made available by the communication department of the Gironde Firebrigade SDIS33 (fire and rescue service 33) shows an aerial view of firemen fighting a forest fire in Saint Magne, in the Gironde region of southwestern France, 12 August 2022. Southwestern France is facing a second wave of wildfires due to high temperatures and unfavorable weather conditions. According to SDIS33, the fire, which broke out on 09 August afternoon in Saint-Magne, has already burned 7,400 hectares of forest. Some 1,100 firefighters are engaged supported by reinforcements from Germany, Romania and Greece, the fire department added. (Incendio, Francia, Alemania, Grecia, Rumanía) EFE/EPA/SDIS33 HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Hostens (France), 12/08/2022.- Romanian firefighters fighting a forest fire as part of the European Civil Protection cooperation in Hostens, in the Gironde region of southwestern France, 12 August 2022. Southwestern France faces a second wave of wildfires due to high temperatures and unfavorable weather conditions. (Incendio, Francia, Rumanía) EFE/EPA/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

Hostens (France), 12/08/2022.- View of a burned pine forest from a surveillance tower in Hostens, in the Gironde region of southwestern France, 12 August 2022. Southwestern France faces a second wave of wildfires due to high temperatures and unfavorable weather conditions. (Incendio, Francia) EFE/EPA/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

Fires are spreading to large parts of Europe as prolonged high temperatures, low rainfall and drought continued across the continent on Friday.

The latest data from the Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service (CAMS) indicates that Europe is experiencing extreme and prolonged hot and dry conditions and an increase in forest fire emissions in western France and the Iberian Peninsula.

