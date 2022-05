Travelers wait at passport control for the first flight from Sana'a airport after the airport was reopened for commercial flights, in Sana'a, Yemen, 16 May 2022. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

Travelers wait at passport control for the first flight from Sana'a airport after the airport was reopened for commercial flights, in Sana'a, Yemen, 16 May 2022. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

A Yemenia Airways plane lands at Sana'a airport after the airport was reopened for commercial flights, in Sana'a, Yemen, 16 May 2022. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

First commercial flight in 6 years takes off from Yemen’s Sana’a

The first commercial flight from Yemen’s rebel-controlled capital Sana’a in six years took off on Monday.

The flight represents a significant step towards a peaceful resolution to the conflict that began in 2014 which has triggered the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

(...)