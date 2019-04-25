Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) speak during their meeting at the Far East Federal University on Russky Island in Vladivostok, Russia, Apr. 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

Russian president, Vladimir Putin, and North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un, opened a summit in the eastern city of Vladivostok on Thursday, with the denuclearization of Pyongyang, bilateral relations and regional cooperation high on the agenda.

The summit is the pair’s first tête-à-tête and is the first high-level meeting between the two nations since 2011, when Kim’s late father, Kim Jong-il, met with the then-president of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev, in eastern Siberia.

In their opening remarks, the two leaders highlighted their nations' long-standing bilateral ties, with Putin saying he hoped the summit would help ease inter-Korean tensions.

"I am confident your visit today to Russia will help us to better understand how we can resolve the situation on the Korean peninsula and what Russia can do to support the positive processes currently taking place," the Russian president said. He also thanked the North Korean leader for his efforts to normalize relations with the United States.

Kim, meanwhile, said that the meeting would be a "meaningful" step in efforts to address Pyongyang's denuclearization process.

"Now, world attention is focused on Korean Peninsula issues," he said.

"I believe (the summit) will be a very meaningful dialogue to assess peninsula policy together, share each other's views and work together to jointly make adjustments and research going forward," he added.

Kim was greeted by Putin as the summit began with an official welcoming ceremony, after which the leaders were due to hold a bilateral meeting before being joined by their respective delegations.

The meetings are expected to focus on finding a peaceful resolution to the issue of Pyongyang’s denuclearization and efforts at reducing cross-border tensions on the Korean peninsula.

The summit will also touch on bilateral issues between two nations who have previously enjoyed a much closer relationship.

They were allies during the Cold War, a period during which Soviet economic support effectively subsidized the existence of the Kim regime.

With the fall of the Iron Curtain and after decades of gamesmanship to play the Kremlin and Beijing off against each other and to extract revenues from both, Pyongyang relied on its only remaining communist neighbor, China.

Trade with the now giant China - with which North Korea shares a border almost 1,000 times longer than it has with Russia - has replaced Moscow as the main economic support for a country that is still one of the most isolated in the world.

However, since 2018, the dynamic of the "hermit kingdom" has changed in Pyongyang. Now it is engaged in a new approach with Seoul and has been trying - so far unsuccessfully - to get Washington to accept a gradual nuclear disarmament to free them from international sanctions that are severely affecting its economy.

Upon his arrival on Wednesday, Kim Jong-un said he hoped his meeting with Putin would be successful and that during the talks he hopes address issues related to the problems on the Korean peninsula and the development of bilateral relations between Moscow and Pyongyang.

According to the Kremlin, Kim and Putin will focus their meeting on denuclearization efforts on the Korean peninsula at a time when talks between Washington and Pyongyang have been stalled following the failure of a summit in Hanoi in February between Kim and US President Donald Trump.

