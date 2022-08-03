Istanbul (Turkey), 03/08/2022.- Sierra Leone-flagged cargo ship Razoni that left the port of Odesa with the first grain shipment for export, sails through the Bosphorus after an inspection in Istanbul, Turkey, 03 August 2022. The Razoni carries over 26,000 tons of corn and is bound for Tripoli, Lebanon with a stopover in Istanbul for inspection. It is the first ship exporting Ukrainian grain since a safe passage deal was signed between Ukraine and Russia on 22 July in Istanbul. (Líbano, Rusia, Sierra Leona, Turquía, Ucrania, Estanbul) EFE/EPA/SEDAT SUNA

Istanbul (Turkey), 03/08/2022.- An aerial picture taken by drone shows Sierra Leone-flagged cargo ship Razoni that left the port of Odesa with the first grain shipment for export, sails through the Bosphorus after an inspection in Istanbul, Turkey, 03 August 2022. The Razoni carries over 26,000 tons of corn and is bound for Tripoli, Lebanon with a stopover in Istanbul for inspection. It is the first ship exporting Ukrainian grain since a safe passage deal was signed between Ukraine and Russia on 22 July in Istanbul. (Líbano, Rusia, Sierra Leona, Turquía, Ucrania, Estanbul) EFE/EPA/TOLGA BOZOGLU

The first grain ship to leave a Ukrainian port since Russia invaded at the end of February was cleared to sail to Lebanon Wednesday after being inspected in the Bosphorus strait off Istanbul, the Turkish government said.

A Joint Coordination Center team made up of experts from Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the United Nations completed the nearly hour-long inspection, clearing the vessel loaded with 27,000 tons of corn to depart for Lebanon, the Turkish defense ministry wrote on Twitter.

The JCC is an Istanbul-based body that was formed as part of an agreement between Moscow and Kyiv signed on July 22 to resume exports of grain stuck in Ukraine’s Black Sea ports which have been blockaded by Russia since the start of its invasion, exacerbating global food shortages.

