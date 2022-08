A handout photo made available by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Service shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (C) and G7 countries' ambassadors visit to the port of Odesa, Ukraine, 29 July 2022. EFE-EPA FILE/UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE -- MANDATORY CREDIT: UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Ukraine's infrastructure ministry\ said on Monday that a first ship carrying around 26,000 tons of grains had left the Black Sea commercial port of Odesa at 6.15 am, after months of a blockade triggered by the war with Russia, state news agency Ukrinform reported.

The agency cited ministerial sources as saying that the freighter Razoni, which flies a Sierra Leone flag and is headed to the port of Tripoli in Libya, is carrying a shipment of Ukrainian corn.

(...)