People visit a newly built small-size replica of the 'Dome of the Rock' shrine, in Kabul, Afghanistan, 30 May 2022. EFE-EPA/STRINGER

India Thursday said a foreign ministry delegation was in Afghanistan for “humanitarian assistance” talks with the de facto Taliban government – a first meeting between the two sides since the Islamist militia seized power in Kabul last year.

An External Affairs Ministry statement said the team, led by the joint secretary of the Pakistan-Afghanistan-Iran desk, would “oversee the delivery operations of our humanitarian assistance” to the war-torn country.

“The Indian team will meet senior members of the Taliban, and hold discussions on India’s humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan,” the statement said. EFE