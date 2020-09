Lawmakers stand as Japan's Emperor Naruhito (top, R) attends the opening ceremony of the extraordinary parliamentary session at the Upper House in Tokyo, Japan, 17 September 2020. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Newly elected Prime Minister of Japan Yoshihide Suga (L) is escorted by a parliament guard to his seat to attend the opening ceremony of the extraordinary parliamentary session at the Upper House in Tokyo, Japan, 17 September 2020. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Newly elected Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga (C,) smiles with Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi (L) and Finance Minister Taro Aso as they go for a photo session after their first cabinet meeting at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, 16 September 2020. EPA-EFE/YOSHIKAZU TSUNO / POOL

The new cabinet formed by new Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has the support of more than 60 percent of the respondents of the first polls conducted by the country's leading newspapers.

Public support for the new government ranges from 64 percent, according to a poll by the Mainichi newspaper, to 74 percent by the Nikkei financial daily, the third-highest approval for an administration at the time of its inauguration in the country's history. EFE-EPA

mra/pd/tw