Rear Admiral Ozcan Altunbulak, Turkey's representative speaks to media about the Sierra Leone-flagged cargo ship Razoni that left the port of Odesa with the first grain shipment for export, at the Joint Coordination Center (JCC) in Istanbul, Turkey, 02 August 2022. EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN

A general view of a ship during the grain loading process. EFE/ Marcel Gascón

First Ukrainian grain shipment to arrive in Istanbul for inspection

The first grain shipment to leave the Ukrainian port of Odesa under a UN-brokered deal to end a Russian blockade is expected to arrive in Turkish waters later Tuesday.

The Razoni cargo ship, loaded with 27,000 tons of corn and sailing under the Sierra Leonean flag, will continue to Lebanon after an inspection in Istanbul.

Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the United Nations signed a landmark deal on July 22 to reopen Black Sea ports and resume grain exports.

(...)