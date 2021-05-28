An Indian student delivers his speech during a protest campaign against Unnao rape case, Uttar Pradesh, Kolkata, India, 02 August 2019. EFE-EPA/FILE/PIYAL ADHIKARY

Police in the south Indian city of Bengaluru on Friday said they have held five suspects for alleged torture and gang rape of a woman that was video-graphed and circulated on social media.

The brutal crime, which took place in India's tech hub housing offices and data centers of many foreign firms, has triggered a social media outrage.

Two of the arrested accused were shot in the leg on Friday morning as they allegedly tried to escape when police took the suspects to the crime spot for reconstructing the brutal event, Indian broadcaster NDTV said, citing deputy commissioner of police Shranappa SD.

An officer told EFE that the accused, including two women, were arrested on Thursday after police identified them from the nauseating clip.

The police said the suspects and the victim are all from the same group from Bangladesh.