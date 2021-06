People shift the coffin containing body of one of the polio vaccination workers who was killed in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, 15 June 2021. EFE-EPA/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI

A police stands guard as relatives wait to collect bodies of the victims after four polio vaccination workers were killed in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, 15 June 2021. EFE-EPA/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI

A relative reacts at a hospital after four polio vaccination workers were killed by unknown gunmen, in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, 15 June 2021. EFE-EPA/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI

People shift the body of one of the polio vaccination workers who was killed in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, 15 June 2021. EFE-EPA/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI

Relatives gather at the hospital after four polio vaccination workers were killed in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, 15 June 2021. EFE-EPA/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI

Militants killed five health workers and wounded four in a series of attacks on anti-polio teams in the eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan on Tuesday, officials said.

The officials said the attacks took place in Surkhrod and Khogyani districts and Jalalabad city of the volatile province a day after the national immunization campaign against the virus kicked off in the country. EFE

