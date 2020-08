An Afghan man poses for a photograph as he collects his belongings after a heavy flood in Charikar city of Parwan province, Afghanistan, 26 August 2020. According to local officials, at least 25 people were killed and dozens wounded in heavy floods on 26 August that also destroyed hundreds of houses and roads. EFE-EPA/JAWAD JALALI

An Afghan man looks for his belongings after a heavy flood in the Charikar city of Parwan province, Afghanistan, 26 August 2020. EFE-EPA/JAWAD JALALI

At least 70 people have been killed and 90 injured in torrential rain-triggered flash floods in Afghanistan's northern Parwan province, officials said on Wednesday.

Hundreds of houses have also been damaged in the disaster that hit the province less than 100 km (62 miles) north of the national capital Kabul. EFE-EPA

