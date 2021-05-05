People standing next to their house amid flood caused by heavy rains in the west of Kabul, Afghanistan, 15 April 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/JAWAD JALALI

At least 46 people have died and another 15 remain missing after heavy rains and flash floods hit 15 of the 34 provinces in Afghanistan and damaged around 1,000 houses, officials said on Wednesday.

"The number of martyred has increased to 46, another 15 people are missing and six people are injured in various provinces of the country," Ministry for Disaster Management spokesperson Tamim Azimi told EFE.

Women and children are also among those dead and missing in the rains and flash floods that have continued over the past two days.

Out of the 15 affected provinces, the western province of Herat has been most severely hit, accounting for 22 deaths.

Rescue teams have been working to locate those missing in the affected provinces, where some 1,000 houses have been destroyed or damaged and hundreds of families have been displaced, according to Azimi.

Moreover 4,000 acres of farm land has been destroyed and 2,500 livestock have perished.

Emergency teams have been dispatched by the government to assess the severity of the damage and provide those affected with appropriate assistance.

The flash floods have come a few days after the Afghan Meteorological Department on May 2 issued warnings of heavy rains and flash floods with rainfall of between 10-30mm in 15 of the 34 provinces.

According to the warning, heavy rains were expected to continue until Wednesday in 23 provinces of the country.

Afghanistan often suffers from natural disasters causing the loss of numerous lives, such as the landslides in May 2014 in the north-eastern part of the country that left some 2,000 people dead.

In August last year, nearly 200 people were killed and some 1,000 houses destroyed in floods caused by heavy rains in around dozen Afghan provinces. EFE

